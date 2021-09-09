Man hangs self after killing wife & son

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and 10-month-old son in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Tala Putabagada village in Chamakhandi police station limits area on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujan Pradhan, a daily laborer, his wife Runi (28), and his son Rumesh, the police said. After getting information police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Sujan in a hanging position, while the bodies of Runi and his son were in a pool of blood. ''We recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem'', Chamakhandi police station in-charge S S Mandhata said.

Police suspect the man might have killed his wife and son with a sharp weapon before hanging himself. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he might have taken the extreme step of suspecting the character of his wife. The couple was living separately from their in-laws after their marriage was held about two years ago, one of the woman's relatives said.

''We have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)