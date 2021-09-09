Left Menu

Man hangs self after killing wife & son

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and 10-month-old son in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred at Tala Putabagada village in Chamakhandi police station limits area on Wednesday.The deceased has been identified as Sujan Pradhan, a daily labourer, his wife Runi 28 and son Rumesh, the police said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:37 IST
Man hangs self after killing wife & son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and 10-month-old son in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Tala Putabagada village in Chamakhandi police station limits area on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sujan Pradhan, a daily laborer, his wife Runi (28), and his son Rumesh, the police said. After getting information police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Sujan in a hanging position, while the bodies of Runi and his son were in a pool of blood. ''We recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem'', Chamakhandi police station in-charge S S Mandhata said.

Police suspect the man might have killed his wife and son with a sharp weapon before hanging himself. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he might have taken the extreme step of suspecting the character of his wife. The couple was living separately from their in-laws after their marriage was held about two years ago, one of the woman's relatives said.

''We have registered a case and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021