ADG Soumen Mitra as DGP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed ADG Soumen Mitra to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on promotion and posted him as Police Commissioner of Kolkata, informed the state government.

"The governor is pleased to appoint Soumen Mitra IPS, presently posted as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, to the rank of Director General of Police on Promotion and post him as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata on Promotion in -situ with effect from September 1, 2021, until further order," order released by the state government said.

IAS Tejasvi Rana SDO of Kalimpong Sadar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)

