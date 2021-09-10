ADG Soumen Mitra as DGP

Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed ADG Soumen Mitra to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on promotion and posted him as Police Commissioner of Kolkata, informed the state government.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"The governor is pleased to appoint Soumen Mitra IPS, presently posted as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, to the rank of Director General of Police on Promotion and post him as Commissioner of Police, Kolkata on Promotion in -situ with effect from September 1, 2021, until further order," order released by the state government said.

IAS Tejasvi Rana SDO of Kalimpong Sadar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

