Russia summons U.S. ambassador over 9/11 press accreditations - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:15 IST
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, on Friday over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.
Some reporters from Russia were denied accreditations to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York, the agency said.
