Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing - military

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 08:11 IST
Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket firing towards Israel on Friday evening, an Israeli army spokesman said in a twitter post early on Saturday.

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said. The sirens were sounded just hours after police captured two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.

The recent rise in cross-border violence tests a fragile truce that ended fierce fighting in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

