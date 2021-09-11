Left Menu

Girl killed, 3 other children injured in blast in house in Patiala

It isnt yet known if the children were making firecrackers at the time of the incident, the police said.Due to the impact of the blast, which occurred around 10.30 am, the walls and the roof of the house collapsed, trapping the children under the debris, they said.While Kumars daughter Manpreet Kaur died, the other three children, aged between six and 13, were injured.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:28 IST
A 12-year-old girl died and three other children were injured on Saturday in an explosion in a house in Punjab's Patiala district where firecrackers were being illegally manufactured, police said.

The one-room house in Jandoli village belonged to one Krishan Kumar, they said.

At the time of the blast, four children, two each of Kumar and his neighbour, were inside the house. It isn't yet known if the children were making firecrackers at the time of the incident, the police said.

Due to the impact of the blast, which occurred around 10.30 am, the walls and the roof of the house collapsed, trapping the children under the debris, they said.

While Kumar's daughter Manpreet Kaur died, the other three children, aged between six and 13, were injured. One of the injured was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh and the other two were rushed to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the police said.

Potassium and other materials used in making firecrackers were recovered from the house. A forensic team has been called to the blast site, they said.

