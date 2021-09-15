Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. top general secretly called China over fears Trump could spark war -report

The top U.S. general secretly called his Chinese counterpart twice over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China as his potential election loss loomed and in its aftermath, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 - four days before the election - and again on Jan. 8, two days after Trump supporters led a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, the newspaper reported.

U.S. judge blocks N.Y. vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Utica, New York in a written order said he was blocking the mandate from taking effect on Sept. 27 because it does not allow for exemptions based on workers' religious beliefs.

Ex-U.S. intelligence operatives in UAE hacking case will cooperate with FBI to avoid prosecution

Three former U.S. intelligence operatives, who worked as mercenary hackers for the United Arab Emirates, agreed to pay fines of $1.685 million and cooperate with federal prosecutors to avoid trial, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. Defendants Marc Baier, Ryan Adams, and Daniel Gericke were part of a clandestine unit named Project Raven, first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-spying-raven, that helped the United Arab Emirates spy on its enemies.

U.S. HUD eases rules to speed funds to aid homeless

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday took steps to allow local communities to start tapping a $5 billion fund for creation of affordable housing and services for the half million people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The fund was created as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March by President Joe Biden to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden says in Colorado that extreme weather will cost U.S. over $100 billion this year

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that extreme weather events would cost the United States over $100 billion this year, as he visited Colorado to highlight drought conditions and raging wildfires in the U.S. West. Colorado was his last stop on a three-state western swing in which he also visited California and Idaho to demonstrate how global warming has scorched the region's landscape even as states in other parts of the country battle hurricanes and storms that have caused flash floods and killed dozens.

California voters deciding governor's fate in Republican-led recall

California voters on Tuesday were deciding whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom - a first-term governor and former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor - is fighting for his political future in only the second gubernatorial recall election in state history in 55 attempts. The latest opinion polls show him favored to retain his job.

U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans spar over revised election reform plan

U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, as a wave of Republican state legislatures impose restrictions on voting. Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such as Senator Joe Manchin, introduced the bill, which would set national standards for states to follow as they administer elections.

Democrats' tax plan would cut bills for most Americans -congressional estimate

U.S. tax code changes sought by Democrats in the House of Representatives to help fund $3.5 trillion in domestic investments would cut annual tax bills for Americans earning less than $200,000 a year through 2025, a congressional estimate showed on Tuesday. The bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that expanded tax credits for children and earned income would mean people in lower-income brackets would pay far less in taxes in 2023 under the Democratic plan, which is being debated this week in the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Former police plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd death

Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd entered not guilty pleas to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights at an arraignment on Tuesday. Former officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020.

U.S. Justice Dept launches sweeping probe into violence in Georgia prisons

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday launched a statewide civil investigation into Georgia's prisons, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and whether the state is violating inmates' constitutional rights by failing to adequately protect them. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division said at a news conference that the department would examine whether Georgia was adequately protecting prisoners' constitutional rights and would notify the state of its findings, and work to implement any necessary reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)