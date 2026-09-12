Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 7,022 confirmed Ebola cases. The outbreak has now extended to a seventh province, South Ubangi, in the country's northwest, as per the latest government data. Authorities continue their efforts to contain the virus amid rising concern about its spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:50 IST
Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is confronting a growing health crisis, with the number of confirmed Ebola cases reaching 7,022, according to a government report released on Friday.

The nation’s public health institute has confirmed that the epidemic is now affecting a seventh province, South Ubangi, situated in the country’s northwest.

The spread of the virus to new regions is raising concerns among health authorities who are intensifying their efforts to contain the outbreak.

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