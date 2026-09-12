Escalating Tensions: Houthis Tighten Grip on Key Waterway

Amid rising Middle East tensions, Iran-aligned Houthis have seized control of strategic locations threatening global oil routes, posing challenges for U.S. President Trump and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. debates intervention as gas prices soar, intensifying the geopolitical climate and testing ties with regional allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 18:41 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis Tighten Grip on Key Waterway
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The dynamics of Middle Eastern geopolitics took a sharp turn as Iran-aligned Houthi fighters advanced significantly along Yemen's coast. Their positions now enable them to disrupt the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial passage for global energy shipments, potentially altering the balance of power in the region.

This strategic advancement presents a significant challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump. As tensions with Iran continue into their seventh month, the U.S. faces pressure. Rising gasoline prices are impacting Trump's political standing, threatening Republican control ahead of midterm elections.

While Saudi Arabia seeks direct military support from the U.S. to counter the Houthis, President Trump hesitates, balancing national security with economic interests. Military efforts may be constrained by resource limitations, as the administration explores diplomatic and strategic solutions to stabilize the area.

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