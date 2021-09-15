PM Modi thanks engineers for their pivotal role in making planet better, technologically advanced
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to all the "hardworking engineers" on the occasion of Engineers' Day and thanked them for their pivotal role in making the planet better and technologically advanced. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay homage to remarkable M Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Engineers Day'.
To honour him, India celebrates Engineers' Day on September 15 each year. "Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, M Visvesvaraya was a world-renowned civil engineer and is considered of the foremost nation-builders, creating marvels upon which modern India was built. (ANI)
