These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL49 PM-2NDLD DEFENCE BUILDINGS PM inaugurates new defence office complexes, slams critics of Central Vista project New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the critics of the ambitious Central Vista project, saying they conveniently kept silent on defence office complexes being part of the venture as it would have exposed their spreading of ''lies'' and ''misinformation''.

BOM36 GJ-PATEL-3RD LDALL MINISTRY Gujarat: 24 ministers sworn in; not a single induction from Rupani-led ministry Gandhinagar: The BJP Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, a year ahead of the Assembly polls.

MDS15 TL-GIRL-2NDLD ACCUSED-DEAD Accused in minor girl's rape, murder found dead on rail track; suspected suicide: Telangana Police Hyderabad: A man wanted in the case of rape and murder of a six-year old girl here allegedly committed suicide with his body being found on a railway track in Jangaon district on Thursday morning, police said.

DEL72 MEA-SINOINDIA Completion of disengagement could pave way for de-escalation: India on border row with China New Delhi: India on Thursday asserted that the completion of disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh could pave the way for the Indian and Chinese sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

DEL23 ED HARSH MANDER-LD RAIDS ED raids activist Harsh Mander's premises in Delhi on money laundering charges New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander here in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 30,570 COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths New Delhi: With 30,570 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has risen to 3,33,47,325, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,42,923, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. DEL59 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY As festivals near, govt stresses on vaccination, following Covid protocols, responsible festivities New Delhi: As the festival season approaches, the government on Thursday cautioned against a spike in coronavirus infections and stressed that the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.

DEL24 VIRUS-CHILDREN-INFECTION If children contract Covid, but are asymptomatic, it shouldn't be matter of concern: Experts New Delhi: COVID-19 in children should not be of much concern if they are asymptomatic and do not have severe infection, experts said on Thursday, amid some states, including Mizoram and Kerala, reporting a rise in cases among those aged below 10 years.

DEL63 VIRUS-PREGNANCY-ICMR STUDY Novel coronavirus may infect a higher proportion of pregnant women: ICMR study New Delhi: The novel coronavirus may infect a higher proportion of pregnant women and they can develop moderate-to-severe diseases, an ICMR study has said, underlining the need for them to seek immediate medical attention.

DEL74 BJP-PM-LD BIRTHDAY BJP eying major push to Covid vaccination on Modi's birthday New Delhi: The BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister. DEL31 MONSOON-WITHDRAWAL Southwest monsoon unlikely to retreat from northwest India by September-end New Delhi: The country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no sign of decline till the end of September.

BUSINESS DEL68 BIZ-LD FM Govt guarantee of Rs 30,600 cr to NARCL for acquiring stressed assets: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) for acquiring stressed loan assets, paving the way for operationalisation of the bad bank.

DEL21 BIZ-GST-MEET GST Council to meet on Friday; rate review, tax concession to 11 COVID drugs on cards New Delhi: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on Friday, which among other things may review tax rate of over four-dozen items and extend till December 31, tax concessions on 11 COVID drugs.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-NCLAT-2NDLD CHAIRPERSON Centre concedes in SC, permits prematurely retired NCLAT chairperson to continue till Sep 20 New Delhi: The row over premature retirement of former NCLAT Chairperson Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema ended in the Supreme Court on Thursday as the Centre conceded and permitted him to continue in office till September 20 to pronounce verdicts, following the warning that the new law on tribunals would be stayed “suo motu”. FOREIGN FGN38 AUKUS-INDOPACIFIC-LDALL ALLIANCE US, UK, Australia launch new trilateral Indo-Pacific alliance to counter China Washington/London: The US, Britain and Australia have announced a new trilateral security alliance for the Indo-Pacific to take on the threats of the 21st century and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, in a bid to counter China's growing power in the strategically vital region. By Lalit K Jha, Aditi Khanna & K J M Varma SPORTS SPF24 SPO-CRI-KOHLI-3RDLD CAPTAINCY Virat Kohli to quit national T20 captaincy after World T20, Rohit set to take over Dubai: Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will step down as India's T20 skipper after the T20 World Cup in UAE but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket, a decision that paves the way for Rohit Sharma to captain in the shortest format. HDA

