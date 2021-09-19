Bihar police arrest burglars involved in cross-country thefts

Left Menu

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars, involved in theft of goods worth crores of rupees by breaking into shops at various places across the country, with arrest of two persons in Bihar's East Champaran district.

Addressing a press conference at the district headquarters here, Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said the arrested accused – Samir Shah and Salim Shah – were both residents of Ghorasahan police station area.

“The duo is known by the name of Chelwa-Belwa in the world of crime. They are associated with a gang involved in more than 50 cases, registered in Bihar as also far-off places like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana”, said Jha.

He said the gang's modus operandi involved breaking into shops, dealing in expensive items like electronic goods and wrist watches, by cutting through shutters.

“They would sell the stolen items in Nepal. We nabbed the duo while they were returning from the neighbouring country”, said the SP.

He claimed that the gang had “amassed crores of rupees” and that “we are planning to write to the Enforcement Directorate to look into the possibility of money laundering”.

“We have arrested the kingpins. We hope to nab other people working for them in due course”, said the SP.

