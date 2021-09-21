Left Menu

Youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building: MoS Nisith Pramanik

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:14 IST
Youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building: MoS Nisith Pramanik
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NisithPramanik)
  • Country:
  • India

The youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building, and there is a need for appropriate platforms to harness that, Union Minister of State for Home, Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik said on Tuesday.

The Union minister, who is in the valley as part of the Union government's special public outreach programme for J-K aimed at evoking feedback at the ground level, was speaking at a yoga event in Gulmarg.

Asserting that the mission of 'New India', as conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be achieved through 'Fit India', the MoS urged the youth to join hands in order to realise the ambition.

Reiterating the government's commitment of empowering the youth through various engagement activities, the minister said programmes are in the pipeline to enable them to perform progressively.

The future of every nation rests on its youth, and they need to identify their role for the upliftment of the nation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021