Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded

A gunman opened fire at a Tennessee supermarket on Thursday, killing one person and wounding at least 12 before taking his own life as people took refuge inside store freezers, police said. Law enforcement officers swarmed to the scene just after the shooting unfolded at a Kroger grocery in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters.

Congressional probe of U.S. Capitol riot subpoenas Bannon, Meadows

The U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House officials Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday.

U.S. congressional Democrats report deal to pay for Biden spending plans

The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday said they had reached a deal to pay for President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda, as the White House warned federal agencies to begin preparing for the possibility of a government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi provided no details on how they would pay for Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion social spending plan.

R. Kelly's defense says accusers had motive to lie. 'Convict him,' prosecutor says

R. Kelly's accusers were motivated by money to lie about his alleged sexual abuses, a lawyer for the R&B superstar argued on Thursday in a final effort to persuade jurors not to convict Kelly of sex trafficking charges. In his closing argument in Brooklyn federal court, Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick portrayed the singer's accusers as former fans or jilted lovers hoping to cash in on his fame, whether through book contracts or media appearances such as in "Surviving R. Kelly," the 2019 Lifetime documentary.

U.S. judge allows accused Capitol rioter to act as own attorney

A federal judge agreed on Thursday to a New York state man's request to defend himself against felony charges of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, although he warned him it was unwise. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden voiced skepticism about the wisdom of Brandon Fellows, 27, of Schenectady, New York, who is in federal custody, acting as his own lawyer.

Gabby Petito's boyfriend charged with using her bank card; arrest warrant issued

Gabby Petito's boyfriend, whom police have sought for six days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger's death during their cross-country road trip, was charged on Thursday with using her bank debit card. A search warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the bank debit card. He was not charged in her death.

Abortion providers ask U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in challenge to Texas law

Abortion providers in Texas on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene on an urgent basis in their challenge to a state law imposing a near-total ban on abortion. The providers asked the justices to hear their case before lower courts have finished ruling on the dispute because of the "great harm the ban is causing." The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, this month refused to block the law, which bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

U.S. CDC advisers back COVID-19 booster shots for those 65 and older, not for high-risk workers

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Thursday recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease. But the panel declined to recommend boosters for younger adults, including healthcare workers, who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting COVID-19, which could narrow the scope of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-authorize-third-dose-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-older-americans-bloomberg-2021-09-22 issued on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania attorney general sues Republicans to stop election subpoena

Pennsylvania's Democratic attorney general filed a lawsuit against Republican state lawmakers on Thursday in an attempt to stop their subpoena for detailed personal information on voters as part of their partisan review of the 2020 election.

The move comes after Republicans on a state Senate committee overseeing the review issued a subpoena last week to Veronica Degraffenreid, acting head of Pennsylvania's Department of State, seeking information on millions of voters, including drivers license numbers and partial Social Security numbers.

White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at border to Guantanamo

The Biden administration has no plans to send any of the thousands of Haitian migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to a special holding facility at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The officials threw cold water on the idea of using the longtime facility for some of the Haitians gathered at the Texas border. The statement is a response to media speculation stirred by a U.S. government advertisement of a new contract to run the migrant center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)