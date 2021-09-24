Left Menu

Kremlin says more U.S. sanctions would undermine dialogue hopes

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:13 IST
Imposing fresh sanctions against Russia would undermine hopes for the restoration of the Moscow-Washington dialogue, the Kremlin said on Friday, commenting on potential moves against its sovereign debt.

U.S. lawmakers are considering proposals to expand measures targeting Russian debt to secondary market trading. Some Russian debt is already under U.S. sanctions.

