Zambian woman held at Mumbai airport with 3.5 kg heroin worth Rs 18 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:01 IST
Zambian woman held at Mumbai airport with 3.5 kg heroin worth Rs 18 cr
A Zambian national was arrested from Mumbai international airport allegedly with 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 18 crore in the illicit market, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the woman passenger, 33, was held from a flight that had arrived from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Mumbai Customs Zone III officials said.

''The contraband, weighing 3.5 kilograms and worth Rs 18 crore, was found in a cavity in her bag. She has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' he said.

On Tuesday, two passengers, who had come from Johannesburg via Doha, were held with 4.9 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 24.76 crore.

