Huawei CFO Meng could be free as soon as Friday if New York court agrees to end extradition-CBC News
Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Huwaei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and Canadian government lawyers would appear in a Vancouver court on Friday, CBC News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Separately, Meng is expected to appear virtually in Brooklyn federal court on Friday to resolve U.S. charges against her, Reuters reported earlier in the day.
CBC said if the New York court accepts the deal to stay extradition proceedings against Meng she could be free of house arrest as early as today.
