U.S. says it has deferred prosecution agreement with Huawei's Meng
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:53 IST
A U.S. prosecutor told a judge in a Brooklyn federal court that Huawei's Meng Wanzhou and the United States have agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve bank fraud charges against her.
