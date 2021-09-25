Left Menu

4 Kuki militants arrested, arms and ammunition seized in Manipur

Four insurgents of the proscribed Kuki National Front Mangkholam Kipgen faction outfit have been arrested in Manipurs Kangpokpi district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Four insurgents of the proscribed Kuki National Front (Mangkholam Kipgen faction) outfit have been arrested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles raided a forest near Gopibung village and nabbed the four militants. Two country-made 9mm pistols and four cartridges were seized from their possession, an officer said. A case was registered and legal action will be taken against the arrested people, he added.

