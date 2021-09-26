Left Menu

Lavrov says Mali asked private Russian military company for help

Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help it to fight against insurgents, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday at the United Nations. Lavrov said the Russian government had nothing to do with any deal between the private military company and Mali. (Additional reporting by Polina Devitt and Tangi Salaun; editing by Jane Merriman)

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 01:17 IST
Lavrov says Mali asked private Russian military company for help
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia) Image Credit: ANI

Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help it to fight against insurgents, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday at the United Nations. Mali's year-old military junta is close to a deal to recruit the Russian private military contractors the Wagner Group, sources have told Reuters, triggering opposition from France, which has said it was "incompatible" with a continued French presence in the West African state.

"They are combating terrorism, incidentally, and they have turned to a private military company from Russia in connection with the fact that, as I understand, France wants to significantly draw down its military component which was present there," Lavrov said of Mali's junta during a news conference. The French defence ministry declined to comment.

Mali's military junta has said it will oversee a transition to democracy leading to elections in February 2022. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he told Lavrov and his counterpart from Mali this week in New York that the potential deployment of the Wagner Group "would be a red line for European Union, and it would have immediate consequences on our cooperation."

European Union foreign ministers discussed the issue on Monday during a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Lavrov said the Russian government had nothing to do with any deal between the private military company and Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021