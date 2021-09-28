BRIEF-U.S. CDC Director Says Plans To Get Booster Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine: The Atlantic Interview
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:01 IST
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* U.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS PLANS TO GET BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE, BUT WANTS TO WAIT FOR HIGHER-RISK AMERICANS TO GET THEIR SHOT FIRST: THE ATLANTIC INTERVIEW
