Top U.S. General Milley: warnings on Afghanistan outcome were consistent

The top U.S. military commander told U.S. senators on Thursday that he had determined in late 2020 that an accelerated withdrawal from Afghanistan, without meeting specific conditions risked losing gains made in the country, and could precipitate the collapse of the Afghan military and government resulting in a Taliban takeover or civil war.

"That was a year ago. My assessment remained consistent throughout," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

