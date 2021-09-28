Taiwanese delegation concludes three-day trip to Kerala

A Taiwanese delegation which was on a three-day trip to Kerala on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and expressed interest for cooperation with the state in the tourism sector.

The Kerala government hosted the delegation, led by Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Director-General Ben Wang, which experienced the hospitality and beauty of Kerala. The delegation, which reached the state to understand the culture and unique tradition of the state, visited Lokame Tharavadu, a contemporary art exhibition to revive the heritage of Alappuzha on Monday.

The delegation also visited Kumarakom.

Susan Cheng, the Deputy Director-General of TECC was also part of the delegation.

The team told Minister Riyas that their experience was even better than what they have heard about the state.

''The minister explained the hydel tourism, water tourism and the helicopter tourism which are being planned to be implemented in the state. The discussion also included foreign investment in the tourism sector,'' a release issued by the Tourism department said.

The Lokame Tharavadu exhibition is being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the state government at seven venues in Alappuzha. The exhibition will go on till November 30.

