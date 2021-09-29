Left Menu

AUKUS no proliferation threat, respects ASEAN centrality -U.S. envoy

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:11 IST
AUKUS no proliferation threat, respects ASEAN centrality -U.S. envoy
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The three-way defence agreement between Australia, United States and Britain known as AUKUS is not aimed at a particular country and does not put nations in the Indo-Pacific in an awkward position, the U.S. ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday.

The pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, should be of no concern in terms of proliferation, and the three parties have a strong respect for the centrality of Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, the ambassador, Sung Kim, told a virtual forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021