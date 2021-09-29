AUKUS no proliferation threat, respects ASEAN centrality -U.S. envoy
- Country:
- Indonesia
The three-way defence agreement between Australia, United States and Britain known as AUKUS is not aimed at a particular country and does not put nations in the Indo-Pacific in an awkward position, the U.S. ambassador to Indonesia said on Wednesday.
The pact, under which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States, should be of no concern in terms of proliferation, and the three parties have a strong respect for the centrality of Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, the ambassador, Sung Kim, told a virtual forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pacific
- U.S.
- Britain
- AUKUS
- Southeast Asian
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Sung Kim
- United States
ALSO READ
We all love playing against Australia, level of competitiveness rubs off on us: Mandhana
Rugby-Citizen Quade: Cooper set for long-awaited Australian passport
Australia's capital extends lockdown until October 15
Indian team has improved massively since T20 WC defeat to Australia, says Mandhana
Need to focus more on air connectivity between India, ASEAN countries: Sonowal