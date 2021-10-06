U.N. chief appoints Staffan de Mistura as Western Sahara envoy

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed veteran Italian diplomat Staffan de Mistura as his personal envoy for Western Sahara, replacing Horst Kohler, who stepped down more than two years ago.

U.N. efforts have repeatedly failed to broker a settlement over the territory, contested between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario since Spanish colonial power left in 1974.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)