Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Raminder Singh Awla appointed as AICC secretaries

Congress has appointed Kuldeep Rai Sharma,MP, and Raminder Singh Awla, MLA, as AICC secretaries attached to the general Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

11-10-2021
A Congress press release said that the appointments have come into immediate effect.

Bypolls for two assembly seats in the state, Sindagi and Hangal, will be held on October 30. The state will go for assembly polls in 2023. (ANI)

