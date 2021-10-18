Left Menu

Dalit woman raped by 30-year-old, accused held

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a man of another village, police said, adding the accused was arrested on Monday. The 30-year-old accused lured the woman, took her away and raped her several times, according to an FIR lodged at Gyanpur police station.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint made by victim's father on August 17 and raids were carried out to rescue her but to no avail, SSI Prabhunath Karwar said.

The accused had also been issuing threats to the victim's family all this while, he said.

In the complaint, the woman's father had identified the accused, saying the man took away his daughter.

The case was registered in August under Section 366 (kidnapping) and the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Monday, the accused was nabbed from the hostel crossing. Based on the information received from him, the woman was rescued and Section 376 (rape) was added to the case, police said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination after which she will be produced before court for recording her statement, the SSI said.

