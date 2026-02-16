Outrage as Video of Dalit Youth Assault Sparks Probe

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a mentally challenged Dalit youth in Phillaur. The incident, which included coercion into bestiality, only gained public attention when a viral video surfaced and was reported in the media.

Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi announced that the commission has demanded a comprehensive report from Jalandhar Rural's Senior Superintendent of Police by February 19. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for timely action.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Masih has been entrusted with the task of delivering the report directly to the commission in duplicate copies, reflecting the urgency and importance of resolving this case swiftly.

