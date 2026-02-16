Outrage as Video of Dalit Youth Assault Sparks Probe
The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission initiated an investigation into a disturbing incident involving the assault and coercion of a mentally challenged Dalit youth in Phillaur. The commission acted after a viral video highlighted the crime, prompting requests for detailed reports from local police authorities.
The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a mentally challenged Dalit youth in Phillaur. The incident, which included coercion into bestiality, only gained public attention when a viral video surfaced and was reported in the media.
Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi announced that the commission has demanded a comprehensive report from Jalandhar Rural's Senior Superintendent of Police by February 19. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for timely action.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Masih has been entrusted with the task of delivering the report directly to the commission in duplicate copies, reflecting the urgency and importance of resolving this case swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
