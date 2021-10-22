Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House holds Trump ally Bannon in contempt, seeks prosecution

Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon could face criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate with a probe into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after the House of Representatives voted Thursday to hold him in contempt of Congress. The Democratic-led chamber voted 229 to 202, with nine Republicans joining Democrats to recommend the charges against Bannon, who served as chief strategist for the Republican former president.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months in fatal shooting of Australian woman

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor drew a reduced sentence of 57 months in prison - the maximum possible for manslaughter - after his murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an Australian woman was overturned last month.

Last month the Minnesota Supreme Court vacated Noor's third-degree murder conviction and ordered that he be resentenced on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, 40, who called police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman scream near her home.

Memorial service set for Colin Powell at Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 5

A memorial service will be held for Colin Powell on Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral, a spokesman for the former U.S. Secretary of State said on Thursday. The service, scheduled for noon, will be invitation only and have limited seating, Powell spokeswoman Peggy Cifrino said in a written statement.

'Snitch line': Republicans assail U.S. effort to protect school boards from violent threats

Republicans in Congress blasted a U.S. Justice Department initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence by people angry at anti-racism curriculum and masking mandates, with one calling the policy a "snitch line" to report parents. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assailed Attorney General Merrick Garland about his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to address, with local law enforcement, a rising number of violent threats directed at members of school boards, fueled by claims that school curricula addressing racism are attacks on America.

Human remains found in Florida are those of Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend - FBI

Partial human remains found in a Florida wilderness area have been identified through dental records as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday. The remains were discovered on Wednesday in the swampy Carlton Reserve not far from Laundrie's parents' home. Police and FBI agents had been searching for him there since his family reported him missing in mid-September.

Divided Democrats see slow progress on Biden's social spending bill

Brawling factions of the Democratic Party on Thursday worked feverishly toward agreement on a huge U.S. social spending bill, even as Senator Joe Manchin said there would not be a deal "anytime soon" on broad outlines of legislation that is a pillar of President Joe Biden's agenda. The warning from the key centrist lawmaker indicated that Democrats were still not close to agreeing on the size and contents of Biden's spending package.

U.S. CDC advisers back Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday unanimously backed COVID-19 vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. If the recommendations are accepted by the CDC's director, who could sign off on the guidance as early as later on Thursday, the agency will align with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization U.S. FDA clears Moderna, J&J COVID-19 boosters, backs use of different vaccine for boost on Wednesday for the additional boosters and "mix-and-match" dosing.

Biden, Democrats shred spending, tax plans to get a deal done

For months, U.S. President Joe Biden and Democrats touted a $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan as a transformational piece of legislation that would reshape the world’s largest economy for decades to come. They have spent recent days painfully deciding how to pare down parts of the plan, and which parts to scrap entirely as they seek to satisfy demands from within their own ranks to cut the size of the package.

U.S. airlines, White House say vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel

Two major U.S. airlines and the White House said they do not think the Biden administration's executive order mandating federal contractors require employee vaccinations by Dec. 8 will impact holiday travel or result in employees leaving. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced earlier this month they would comply with the mandate that employees be vaccinated by Dec. 8 unless they receive a religious or medical exemption.

Biden urges patience amid stalemate on voting rights, police reform

U.S. President Joe Biden, standing beneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, called for patience on Thursday amid a political stalemate on getting Democratic proposals on voting rights and police reform through a divided Congress. "I know the progress hasn't been fast enough," Biden told hundreds of people gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the massive granite monument to the civil rights leader assassinated in 1968.

