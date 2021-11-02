Left Menu

Security forces apprehend insurgent in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:39 IST
Security forces apprehended an insurgent of proscribed militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Manipur's Imphal East district on Tuesday, an Assam Rifles release said.

Acting on intelligence report, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended the insurgent from Pangei area of Imphal East district, the release issued by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

The apprehended insurgent was actively involved in extortion activities on behalf of the proscribed outfit in Imphal area, it said, adding that the insurgent was handed over to Heingang police station for further investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

