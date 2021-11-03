Partha Satpathy appointed India's Ambassador to Hungary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior diplomat Partha Satpathy has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Hungary, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.
Satpathy, a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is presently Ambassador of India to Ukraine.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Small-town conservative mayor hopes to oust Orban in Hungary's 2022 vote
'Utopian fantasy': Hungary's Orban dismisses EU climate policy plans
Hungary's PM rejects primacy of European law over national law
Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest
Hungary's Orban accuses Brussels, Washington of meddling as 2022 election race heats up