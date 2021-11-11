President Kovind, PM Modi attend 51st Conference of Governors, LGs
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the Conference.
As per Rashtrapati Bhavan's press release, this will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind. (ANI)
