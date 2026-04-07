Amit Shah Promises Parivartan in West Bengal and Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an election rally, promised significant change in West Bengal, asserting that BJP will expel infiltrators upon gaining power. He accused Congress of supporting illegal immigrants and criticized Congress leaders for their derogatory statements and alleged inefficiencies.
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- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphatically declared that transformative change is on the horizon for West Bengal, emphasizing the BJP's firm stance on deporting all infiltrators. Speaking at an election rally in Patharkandi, Shah accused the Congress of providing safe havens for illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley.
Shah argued that the Congress, by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), indirectly aids in sheltering infiltrators. He criticized Congress leaders, particularly its president Mallikarjun Kharge, for making derogatory remarks and claimed their public standing has diminished under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
Highlighting BJP's initiatives, Shah lauded projects aimed at Barak Valley's development, including infrastructure improvements and educational reforms. He underscored BJP's commitment to preserving Assam's cultural and land integrity, urging voters to support the party's efforts across all assembly constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Amit Shah
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- West Bengal
- Assam
- Congress
- CAA
- Rahul Gandhi
- infiltrators
- Barak Valley
- elections
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