Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises Parivartan in West Bengal and Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an election rally, promised significant change in West Bengal, asserting that BJP will expel infiltrators upon gaining power. He accused Congress of supporting illegal immigrants and criticized Congress leaders for their derogatory statements and alleged inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:01 IST
Amit Shah Promises Parivartan in West Bengal and Assam
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphatically declared that transformative change is on the horizon for West Bengal, emphasizing the BJP's firm stance on deporting all infiltrators. Speaking at an election rally in Patharkandi, Shah accused the Congress of providing safe havens for illegal immigrants in Assam's Barak Valley.

Shah argued that the Congress, by opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), indirectly aids in sheltering infiltrators. He criticized Congress leaders, particularly its president Mallikarjun Kharge, for making derogatory remarks and claimed their public standing has diminished under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Highlighting BJP's initiatives, Shah lauded projects aimed at Barak Valley's development, including infrastructure improvements and educational reforms. He underscored BJP's commitment to preserving Assam's cultural and land integrity, urging voters to support the party's efforts across all assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in West Asia Cripples India's Aluminium Extrusion Sector

Crisis in West Asia Cripples India's Aluminium Extrusion Sector

 India
2
Tripura CM Intensifies ADC Poll Campaign with Sharp Criticism of Tipra Motha

Tripura CM Intensifies ADC Poll Campaign with Sharp Criticism of Tipra Motha

 India
3
Tharoor Urges for Faith-Sensitive Law Interpretation Amid Sabarimala Controversy

Tharoor Urges for Faith-Sensitive Law Interpretation Amid Sabarimala Controv...

 India
4
Unraveling the Istanbul Consulate Conflict

Unraveling the Istanbul Consulate Conflict

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026