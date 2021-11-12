Left Menu

JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill likely to adopt draft report today

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is scheduled to meet today, is expected to adopt the report prepared after rounds of deliberations, registering the evidence and seeking suggestions from the members of the committee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:04 IST
JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill likely to adopt draft report today
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is scheduled to meet today, is expected to adopt the report prepared after rounds of deliberations, registering the evidence and seeking suggestions from the members of the committee.

Sources stated that the compilation has been completed and the draft report will be put up for adoption by the committee. The Lok Sabha passed a motion in the previous session and gave yet another extension to the JPC.

The Joint Committee was asked to submit its report in the first week of the winter session which is scheduled to begin from November 29. "There were many factors and gaps that needed to be filled like statements and evidence from various autonomous or semi-government agencies, private agencies, and others using data. Also, many members gave suggestions which needed to be analyzed and incorporated to make the report on data protection significant," added the source.

Sources also stated that a draft of the report has already been circulated among the members. There were deliberations on the Personal Data Protection Bill as introduced in the Parliament, suggestions given, discussions in Committee happened and amendments made thereof. The committee was constituted to review the personal data protection bill. The Bill aims to regulate the use of personal data of individuals by government and private agencies.

Meenakshi Lekhi had reportedly submitted a draft of the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office before she was elevated to the post of minister. It, however, triggered a debate among members as the draft was not circulated as per the MPs in the committee. PP Chaudhary replaced Lekhi as a member of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021