JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill likely to adopt draft report today

By Pragya Kaushika The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Personal Data Protection Bill, which is scheduled to meet today, is expected to adopt the report prepared after rounds of deliberations, registering the evidence and seeking suggestions from the members of the committee.

Sources stated that the compilation has been completed and the draft report will be put up for adoption by the committee. The Lok Sabha passed a motion in the previous session and gave yet another extension to the JPC.

The Joint Committee was asked to submit its report in the first week of the winter session which is scheduled to begin from November 29. "There were many factors and gaps that needed to be filled like statements and evidence from various autonomous or semi-government agencies, private agencies, and others using data. Also, many members gave suggestions which needed to be analyzed and incorporated to make the report on data protection significant," added the source.

Sources also stated that a draft of the report has already been circulated among the members. There were deliberations on the Personal Data Protection Bill as introduced in the Parliament, suggestions given, discussions in Committee happened and amendments made thereof. The committee was constituted to review the personal data protection bill. The Bill aims to regulate the use of personal data of individuals by government and private agencies.

Meenakshi Lekhi had reportedly submitted a draft of the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office before she was elevated to the post of minister. It, however, triggered a debate among members as the draft was not circulated as per the MPs in the committee. PP Chaudhary replaced Lekhi as a member of the committee.

