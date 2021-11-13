Human trafficking racket busted in Assam

A human trafficking racket was busted in Assam on Saturday and ten people, including two minors, were rescued in the operation in Kamrup (Rural) district, an official said. Three suspected traffickers were also arrested during the raid by a joint team comprising the local police and 24 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), he said. Navneet Kumar Yadav, assistant commandant of SSB 24 battalion, said that based on intelligence input, a raid was carried out in a house in the Teteliguri area, near Rangia Railway Station.

Altogether 13 people were nabbed from the house, and based on spot interrogation, it was learnt that three of them – comprising a man, his son and daughter – were operating a suspected human trafficking network, Yadav said.

The other 10 people, including two women and as many minors, hailing from different parts of Assam were allegedly kept confined in the house and were to be taken to New Delhi, with the promise of employment in private factories there, he added.

“The three suspected traffickers have been taken into custody by the police. The rescued people have been handed to the police for the rehabilitation process,” the SSB official said.

A PAN card, eight multimedia mobile phones, and one motorcycle without a registration number were recovered during the operation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)