Left Menu

Scrap dealer found dead with stab marks in Delhi's Mangolpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:43 IST
Scrap dealer found dead with stab marks in Delhi's Mangolpuri
  • Country:
  • India

A scrap dealer was found dead with stab injuries at a railway underbridge in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the victim was taken from the railway underbridge at Mangolpuri by a passerby to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead in the morning.

The deceased, who is said to be around 40, has been identified as Krishan Murari, a resident of Mangolpuri, police said, adding that he used to work as a scrap dealer.

A murder case has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station and an investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021