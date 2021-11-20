Left Menu

Appeals court rejects New York Times bid to resume Project Veritas coverage

A New York appeals court judge rejected the New York Times' request to lift an order temporarily blocking it from publishing or seeking documents related to the conservative activist group Project Veritas.

A New York appeals court judge rejected the New York Times' request to lift an order temporarily blocking it from publishing or seeking documents related to the conservative activist group Project Veritas. Friday's order from Justice Leonard Austin of the state Appellate Division in Brooklyn means the Times cannot use the materials until a Nov. 23 hearing on whether the prohibition should continue for a longer period.

The Times was appealing a Thursday order from another judge that it called an unconstitutional prior restraint, a view shared by some First Amendment advocates. "Today's decision to allow the injunction is deeply disappointing," Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an email. "We look forward to explaining our position in court."

Project Veritas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

