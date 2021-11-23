Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. military aid to Ukraine would fuel tensions

CNN reported on Monday that Washington was considering sending advisers and new equipment including weaponry to Ukraine at a time when Russia has built up forces near the border. "We are seriously concerned by Ukraine's actions on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine and the possibility of a Ukrainian decision to use force there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:04 IST
Kremlin says U.S. military aid to Ukraine would fuel tensions
Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that any decision by the United States to send military advisers and more hardware to Ukraine would further fuel tensions. CNN reported on Monday that Washington was considering sending advisers and new equipment including weaponry to Ukraine at a time when Russia has built up forces near the border.

"We are seriously concerned by Ukraine's actions on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine and the possibility of a Ukrainian decision to use force there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing. Peskov said Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine and Ukraine could assure its security by returning to a peace settlement plan agreed with Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021