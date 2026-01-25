Left Menu

Kremlin's Stand: Waiting Out EU's Kaja Kallas

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia will not engage in discussions with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas. The Kremlin plans to wait until her tenure ends, as they believe dialogue with her is futile, a sentiment allegedly shared by the Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:48 IST
In a bold statement on Russian state television, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that Moscow will refrain from any discussions with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas. The statement underscores a significant diplomatic standoff, conveying Russia's intention to outlast Kallas's term in office.

Peskov's comments suggest that the Kremlin sees no value in engaging with Kallas, indicating an unyielding stance on diplomatic communications with her during her tenure. This approach aligns with Russia's consistent strategy of selective dialogue on the international stage.

The statement also hinted at similar sentiments from the United States regarding discussions with Kallas, adding to the complexities of international relations. As tensions remain high, this diplomatic impasse highlights the challenges faced in EU-Russia relations.

