Gunshots fired at police and firemen on French island of Martinique -AFP
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:59 IST
- Country:
- France
Protesters fired gunshots on police forces and firemen on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, reported Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday, citing police forces.
Both Martinique and the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe have been hit by civil unrest over the last week as demonstrators have protested against French COVID-19 protocol measures, such as strict vaccination requirements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Caribbean
- Guadeloupe
- French
Advertisement