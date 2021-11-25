Left Menu

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 27 dead

PTI | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 00:24 IST
At least 27 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel in an unusually deadly sinking on the dangerous crossing, according to a French police official.

A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still under way Wednesday evening. About 50 people were believed to be in the boat when it sank, according to the official, who was not authorised to be publicly named.

The nationalities of the travellers were not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

