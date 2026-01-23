Inspiring Legacy: Celebrating Netaji's 'Parakram Diwas'
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan attended 'Parakram Diwas' to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasizing his inspirational ideals for youth. The celebrations included cultural performances, a book launch, and an exhibition featuring Netaji's memorabilia, underscoring his significant role in India's freedom struggle and continuing influence on national consciousness.
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan participated in the 'Parakram Diwas' festivities, marking the 129th birth anniversary of revered freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in a tribute to his enduring influence on youth and the nation.
During the event, Radhakrishnan highlighted Netaji's conscious sacrifices and his pivotal role in the Indian freedom movement, inspiring generations with his leadership of the 'Azad Hind Fauj.' The Vice-President reiterated the significance of his ideals, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India.
The celebrations showcased a rich cultural program by the Ministry of Culture and featured an exhibition of Netaji's memorabilia. The day also witnessed the launch of the book 'Dad Remembers Netaji' by Governor CV Ananda Bose, offering personal insights into Netaji's profound legacy.
