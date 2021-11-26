Woman inspector, 3 constables sacked for letting drug smugglers escape for Rs 10 lakh

Four police personnel including a woman inspector of a police station in the Sirohi district near here were dismissed from the service after being found guilty of facilitating the escape of some drug smugglers after taking Rs 10 lakh from them as a bribe, police said on Friday.

SHO Seema Jakhar and three constables posted under her at Barloot police station in Sirohi district were sacked after being held guilty in a departmental enquiry, Sirohi Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav said.

Jakhar and three constables -- Om Prakash, Hanuman and Suresh – were earlier suspended on November 16 on suspicion of facilitating the escape of the poppy husk smugglers, the SP said.

They were finally sacked from the service after a detailed enquiry by Circle Officer Madan Singh found them guilty of the crime, the SP added.

Officials said the Barloot police had seized 141 kg of poppy husk from a vehicle on November 14 after shooting at the tyres of the vehicle but the smugglers had purportedly managed to escape in the cover of darkness.

After the seizure of the drug, allegations emerged that the Barloot SHO had allowed the smugglers to escape after striking a deal in a hotel with them for a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

Following the allegation, the SP had earlier checked the CCTV camera of the hotel and those of the police station that rose the needle of suspicion towards the SHO and her subordinates.

Officials said there had also been allegations that Jakhar in her earlier posting had allowed illegal sand mining in her areas.

