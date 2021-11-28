Left Menu

Pak national crossed border inadvertently, BSF hands him over to Pakistan Rangers

Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, who had crossed Indian Territory inadvertently.

ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 28-11-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 09:08 IST
BSF Punjab Frontier hands over Pak national. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab) . Image Credit: ANI
According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national had crossed the international border and was detained by the BSF troops on Friday.

"One Pakistan national inadvertent crosser handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on November 27 as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground. Pakistan national had crossed IB and was detained by vigilant BSF troops on November 26," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

