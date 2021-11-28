Left Menu

Maha: Four-year-old boy drowns in lake

A four-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Umred town in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the child, Sanidhya Dinesh Bawankule, a resident of Mangalwari Peth in Umred, was playing with his friends near the water body.As the boy did not return home, the family members launched a search for him. They found the child floating in the lake a few hours later, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:22 IST
''As the boy did not return home, the family members launched a search for him. They found the child floating in the lake a few hours later,'' a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered at Umred police station, he said.

