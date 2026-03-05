Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant exchange of prisoners of war on Thursday, with 200 individuals from each side being swapped, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry through the Interfax news agency.

This exchange is part of periodic POW swaps and return of soldiers' bodies, reflecting ongoing efforts despite the stagnation of peace negotiations intended to conclude the protracted four-year war.

The prisoner exchange marks the latest development in a series of actions aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns in the conflict, following a similar event last week.

