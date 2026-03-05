Left Menu

Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war each, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. This ongoing exchange of POWs and return of deceased soldiers continues despite stalled peace negotiations to conclude the four-year conflict. The recent swap follows similar actions taken last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:17 IST
Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant exchange of prisoners of war on Thursday, with 200 individuals from each side being swapped, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry through the Interfax news agency.

This exchange is part of periodic POW swaps and return of soldiers' bodies, reflecting ongoing efforts despite the stagnation of peace negotiations intended to conclude the protracted four-year war.

The prisoner exchange marks the latest development in a series of actions aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns in the conflict, following a similar event last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026