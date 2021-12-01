Left Menu

Guj: Postal employee booked for embezzling over Rs 1.5 cr in Devbhumi Dwarka district

PTI | Devbhumidwarka | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 16:19 IST
Guj: Postal employee booked for embezzling over Rs 1.5 cr in Devbhumi Dwarka district
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against an employee of a post office in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.55 crore from 16 post office branches, police said on Wednesday.

India Post employee Tarak Jadhav allegedly tampered with the accounting software of the post office to siphon off Rs 1.55 crore by showing fake cash in transit from 16 branches under Bhatia sub post office in Kalyanpur taluka, where he was employed, an official from Kalyanpur police station said.

According to the FIR, the forgery was committed at Bhatia sub post office between June 2019 and December 2020, when the accused was posted as postal assistant and in-charge sub post master, he said. As many as 110 transactions were made during this period to siphon off a total of Rs 1,55,75,000, he said.

A case has been registered against Jadhav under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the IPC, and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

