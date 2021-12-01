Two held for stabbing youth to death in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 26-year-old man over personal enmity in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday around 10 pm, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said information was received at the Rajouri Garden police station from the Guru Govind Singh Hospital regarding a patient, Dablu Singh, who was stabbed by some persons.

Singh is a resident of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, the officer said. By the time police reached the hospital, Singh had been referred to the Safdarjang Hopital where he died, Goel said. During inquiry, it was revealed that Singh was stabbed to his neck by some local persons over personal enmity. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajouri Garden Police Station, the DCP said. The arrested were identified as Shahlam alias Channa (24) and Ladla alias Faran (20), both residents of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, police said. The victim was in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused persons. The family members of the accused were against it. They never approached police regarding this issue, they said. Singh had been threatened earlier, but he did not pay heed, police said, adding that the knife used to stab him has was seized from the accused. Police said that the role of other people is being verified and further investigation is underway.

