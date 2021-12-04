New Jersey confirms its first case of Omicron variant
New jersey confirmed the state's first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant late on Friday, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement.
The individual, an adult female, was a fully vaccinated Georgia resident who had recently traveled to South Africa, the governor said. She experienced moderate symptoms.
