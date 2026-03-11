Left Menu

Diplomatic Tension: US Ambassador Criticizes South Africa's Policies

The US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, has been summoned by the South African government following his criticism of the country's policies. Bozell's statements, made during a meeting with business leaders, highlight tensions over South Africa's diplomatic ties with Iran and affirmative action laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:38 IST
Ambassador
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A diplomatic rift is deepening between the United States and South Africa as the newly appointed US ambassador, Leo Brent Bozell III, faces backlash over his critical remarks on South Africa's policies. On Wednesday, the South African foreign minister summoned Bozell following his critique delivered at a business leaders' meeting.

Bozell's comments focused on South Africa's diplomatic relations with Iran and affirmative action measures benefiting Black citizens over others. These policies have long been contentious topics and have now become a focal point of disagreement between the two nations.

The rift can be traced back to the reinstatement of President Donald Trump, whose administration has often clashed with South Africa's Black-led government. Appointed by Trump, Bozell's recent statements are seen as aligning with the administration's critical stance toward South Africa's domestic and foreign policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

