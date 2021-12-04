Left Menu

Punjab: ECI takes stock of poll preparedness

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:37 IST
Punjab: ECI takes stock of poll preparedness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India on Saturday reviewed preparedness for the Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for early next year.

The virtual review meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Nitesh Kumar Vyas in the presence of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.

All deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs), commissioners of police and SSPs of Punjab attended the meeting, an official statement said.

In the wake of new Covid variant "Omicron" being detected in some countries with four cases found in India so far, Vyas stressed the need to vaccinate the entire staff and volunteers to be deputed for election duties. He asked the DEOs to clear the pendency of adding new voters and cases of deletion or shifting of existing voters.

He directed to intensify the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme) activities, including sending text messages or roping in celebrities or sportspersons to encourage people to vote and promote 1950 helpline.

Vyas asked the DEOs to ensure certified training of all returning officers/AROs and also directed them to visit maximum polling stations, especially in the remote areas.

He asked them to ensure hassle-free voting experience for persons with disability (PwD) and old-age voters by ensuring proper ramps and wheelchairs at all polling booths.

Vyas asked the officers to ensure 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations.

He asked the officers to expedite the process of deposition of firearms.

Vyas also asked officials to expedite the process of identification of vulnerable polling stations and expenditure sensitive constituencies.

During the meeting, the officials briefed Vyas about the status of poll preparedness in their districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021