Punjab: ECI takes stock of poll preparedness

The Election Commission of India on Saturday reviewed preparedness for the Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for early next year.

The virtual review meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Nitesh Kumar Vyas in the presence of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju.

All deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers (DEOs), commissioners of police and SSPs of Punjab attended the meeting, an official statement said.

In the wake of new Covid variant "Omicron" being detected in some countries with four cases found in India so far, Vyas stressed the need to vaccinate the entire staff and volunteers to be deputed for election duties. He asked the DEOs to clear the pendency of adding new voters and cases of deletion or shifting of existing voters.

He directed to intensify the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme) activities, including sending text messages or roping in celebrities or sportspersons to encourage people to vote and promote 1950 helpline.

Vyas asked the DEOs to ensure certified training of all returning officers/AROs and also directed them to visit maximum polling stations, especially in the remote areas.

He asked them to ensure hassle-free voting experience for persons with disability (PwD) and old-age voters by ensuring proper ramps and wheelchairs at all polling booths.

Vyas asked the officers to ensure 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations.

He asked the officers to expedite the process of deposition of firearms.

Vyas also asked officials to expedite the process of identification of vulnerable polling stations and expenditure sensitive constituencies.

During the meeting, the officials briefed Vyas about the status of poll preparedness in their districts.

